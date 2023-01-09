AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.12–$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $330.40 million-$330.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.06 million. AtriCure also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

AtriCure Price Performance

NASDAQ:ATRC traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.55. 4,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,375. AtriCure has a one year low of $32.51 and a one year high of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut AtriCure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut AtriCure from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $60.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.