AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $8,855.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9,069.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZN. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.58) to £130 ($156.63) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.58) to £118 ($142.17) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. FMR LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 239.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,033,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,670 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AZN opened at $70.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $219.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $71.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. Equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

