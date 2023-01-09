AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £108 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($130.12) price objective on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AZN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a £110 ($132.53) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a £101 ($121.69) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays set a £125 ($150.60) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £115.45 ($139.10).

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.6 %

LON AZN opened at £117.82 ($141.95) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of £110.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of £107.30. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,214 ($98.96) and a one year high of £118.08 ($142.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £182.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 11,220.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

