Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE AC opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. The stock has a market cap of $884.62 million, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.09. Associated Capital Group has a 52-week low of $33.69 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.30%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $26,064.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 9,200 shares of company stock worth $296,510 in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 9.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

See Also

