Aspiriant LLC Sells 344 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VNQ stock opened at $84.23 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $113.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day moving average of $88.24.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.