Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.81

Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.81 and last traded at $60.57, with a volume of 39 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Artesian Resources Trading Up 1.2 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $578.95 million, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Artesian Resources Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.2784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.35%.
Insider Activity at Artesian Resources
In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $180,259.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $180,259.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $56,676.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,293 shares of company stock worth $508,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 5,178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Artesian Resources
Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.
