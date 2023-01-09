Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.81

Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.81 and last traded at $60.57, with a volume of 39 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Artesian Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.86 and a 200 day moving average of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $578.95 million, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Artesian Resources ( NASDAQ:ARTNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.2784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.35%.

Insider Activity at Artesian Resources

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $180,259.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 3,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $180,259.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,205. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $56,676.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,841,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,293 shares of company stock worth $508,058 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTNA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Artesian Resources by 5,178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 49.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.