Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $69.14 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $69.14 million and $2.04 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0692 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00072735 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00064436 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000364 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001197 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009823 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00024759 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000926 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004061 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000205 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
