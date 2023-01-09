Arcblock (ABT) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.35 Million

Arcblock (ABT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000612 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a total market cap of $10.35 million and $234,023.94 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $74.44 or 0.00436530 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.69 or 0.01458333 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,257.24 or 0.30829376 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.