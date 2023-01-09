AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target Raised to $121.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

AptarGroup Stock Up 0.8 %

ATR stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $115.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,975. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $123.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day moving average of $103.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares in the company, valued at $413,633.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

