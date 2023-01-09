Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Raised by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 28.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 499 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.2 %

AMAT traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.59. 68,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $89.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.20. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. William Blair began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.64.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

