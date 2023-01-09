APENFT Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.90 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, APENFT has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One APENFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. APENFT has a total market cap of $116.27 million and $11.90 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About APENFT

APENFT launched on March 28th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 tokens. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official website is apenft.org.

APENFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

