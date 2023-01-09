Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 76,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,767,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21. Antero Midstream has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The business had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.91 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.33%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

