Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,754.05.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Anglo American to a “sell” rating and set a $30.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $41.62 on Monday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $55.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.63.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

