AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Down 5.9%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 8,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 679,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.
AnaptysBio Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 196.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AnaptysBio by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 115,846 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,711 shares during the period.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
See Also
