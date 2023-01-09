AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Down 5.9%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.66 and last traded at $21.85. Approximately 8,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 679,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James cut AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.71). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 3,003.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 million. As a group, analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 196.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,526,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,400 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AnaptysBio by 10.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after purchasing an additional 115,846 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 920,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,711 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

See Also

