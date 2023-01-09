Analyzing Samsara (IOT) and Its Rivals

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) is one of 78 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Samsara to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Samsara and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Samsara $428.35 million -$355.02 million -10.57 Samsara Competitors $1.73 billion -$32.51 million 12.81

Samsara’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Samsara. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Samsara -75.47% -21.98% -13.65% Samsara Competitors -243.89% -212.32% -11.52%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Samsara and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

43.1% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 81.1% of Samsara shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Samsara and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Samsara 0 2 8 0 2.80 Samsara Competitors 269 1689 2904 61 2.56

Samsara currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 46.35%. Given Samsara’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Samsara is more favorable than its rivals.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

