Analyzing Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY)

Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO – Get Rating) and BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.6% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of BlackSky Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Airspan Networks alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Airspan Networks and BlackSky Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BlackSky Technology $34.08 million 6.16 -$245.64 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Airspan Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlackSky Technology.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Airspan Networks and BlackSky Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A BlackSky Technology 0 0 3 0 3.00

BlackSky Technology has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.21%. Given BlackSky Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlackSky Technology is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and BlackSky Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A BlackSky Technology -93.90% -34.64% -19.66%

About Airspan Networks

(Get Rating)

Airspan Networks, Inc. engages in the provision of 4G and 5G network densification solutions. Its products include AirSON, aCore, iRelay, iBridge, and Netspan. The company was founded by Paul N. Senior in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About BlackSky Technology

(Get Rating)

BlackSky Technology Inc. provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to commercial and government customers worldwide. The company processes a range of observations from its constellation, as well as various space, internet-of-things, and terrestrial based sensors and data feeds. Its products are used in government defense and intelligence; commercial, construction, and industrial; and catastrophe, climate, and environment applications. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Airspan Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airspan Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.