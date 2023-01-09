Analysts Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) PT at $255.84

Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.37.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $256.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.88 and its 200-day moving average is $218.96. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total value of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 16,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 57,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

