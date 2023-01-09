Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Target Price at C$193.67

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$193.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cargojet from C$274.00 to C$272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Cargojet Stock Up 0.7 %

CJT opened at C$123.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$127.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.43. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$109.69 and a twelve month high of C$194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.50.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

Cargojet ( TSE:CJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$232.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$253.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 7.7600006 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.65%.

About Cargojet

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

