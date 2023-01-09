Analysts Set Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Price Target at $135.71

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.71.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANNSF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Aena S.M.E. from €140.00 ($148.94) to €130.00 ($138.30) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Aena S.M.E. stock opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $98.42 and a 52 week high of $179.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.49.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

