Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Earns Market Perform Rating from SVB Leerink

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.75% from the company’s current price.

Amryt Pharma Price Performance

Shares of Amryt Pharma stock traded up $7.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 250,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,553. The firm has a market cap of $934.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.33 and a beta of 0.27. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Amryt Pharma had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Amryt Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Amryt Pharma by 5.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amryt Pharma by 44.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amryt Pharma by 66,352.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amryt Pharma by 6.8% during the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

