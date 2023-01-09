Amgen (AMG) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

Amgen (AMG) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Amgen token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amgen has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Amgen has a market capitalization of $99.00 million and approximately $41,092.96 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Amgen Profile

Amgen was first traded on March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official website is theamgen.com. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 1.11186335 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,379.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

