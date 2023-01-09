AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $144.00 to $152.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AMETEK traded as high as $146.42 and last traded at $145.95, with a volume of 15930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $143.84.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.89.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in AMETEK by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.00%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

