American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Lowered to Neutral at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American States Water’s FY2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

AWR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a sell rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $89.33.

AWR stock opened at $94.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average is $87.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 0.40. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $100.50.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 6.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

