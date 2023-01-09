American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Stephens currently has $134.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AXP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.95.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $150.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.35. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,928,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,249,000 after acquiring an additional 115,738 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in American Express by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 193,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $26,840,000 after buying an additional 44,222 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,110 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,938 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,021 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

