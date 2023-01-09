Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $20.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s previous close.

PINE has been the subject of several other research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jonestrading cut their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of PINE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,250. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $20.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $28,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,721.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought a total of 11,560 shares of company stock valued at $193,229 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 60.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,344 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 773.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.