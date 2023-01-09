Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €248.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €248.00 ($263.83) price target by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.09% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €230.00 ($244.68) target price on Allianz in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €271.00 ($288.30) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($239.36) target price on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($234.04) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Allianz Price Performance
Shares of Allianz stock traded up €2.25 ($2.39) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €211.80 ($225.32). 829,185 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €200.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €182.98. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($177.98) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($220.00).
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
