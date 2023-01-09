Algorand Price Hits $0.20 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.45 billion and $85.75 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00071054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00064639 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000367 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00024705 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000210 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,425,568,598 coins and its circulating supply is 7,203,370,469 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

