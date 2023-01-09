Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 7,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 50,350 shares.The stock last traded at $146.65 and had previously closed at $148.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALG. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.32). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $368.79 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

