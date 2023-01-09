aelf Trading Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market capitalization of $89.73 million and $7.97 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00026701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004884 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007569 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000053 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,638,292 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.