Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.73.

AAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AAP opened at $154.02 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $138.52 and a 52 week high of $244.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.59.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

