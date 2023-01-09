Adshares (ADS) Price Tops $1.34 on Exchanges

Adshares (ADS) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for approximately $1.34 or 0.00007763 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $47.30 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Adshares has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007991 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00026815 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004836 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002378 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000972 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Adshares

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,311 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

