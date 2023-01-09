Achain (ACT) Trading Up 8.6% This Week

Achain (ACT) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $237,226.43 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Achain has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00026799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000317 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00005451 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004828 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004366 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004999 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

