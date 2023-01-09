Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Morgan Stanley

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accolade from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.73.

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $534.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Accolade has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Accolade had a negative net margin of 114.56% and a negative return on equity of 26.12%. The firm had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accolade will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 40,955 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accolade by 6.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accolade by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 438,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 259,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Accolade in the third quarter valued at $732,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

