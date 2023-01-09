ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $31.17 million and approximately $10,364.67 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012803 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00042652 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00018849 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00239192 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00031611 USD and is up 5.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $13,316.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.