Aavegotchi (GHST) 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.10 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. Aavegotchi has a market capitalization of $44.84 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00005776 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aavegotchi

Aavegotchi’s genesis date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 46,860,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,096,312 tokens. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aavegotchi

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community.Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families.Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting.Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value.”

