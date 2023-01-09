33,632 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Bought by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.47.

NASDAQ:WBD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.60. 462,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,649,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

