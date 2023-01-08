Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stake in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,933,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775,995 shares during the period. ChromaDex comprises 7.6% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd owned about 2.83% of ChromaDex worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 127.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ChromaDex by 59.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,285,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 856,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,781,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 240,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in ChromaDex by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. ChromaDex Co. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 90.73%. On average, research analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $2.40 to $2.10 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

