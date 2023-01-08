WOW-token (WOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.20

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $435.38 million and $0.20 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.73 or 0.01619533 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008310 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018319 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00033350 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.73 or 0.01795734 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04361265 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

