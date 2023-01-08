WOW-token (WOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.20

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $435.38 million and $0.20 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.73 or 0.01619533 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008310 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000816 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018319 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00033350 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000458 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.73 or 0.01795734 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.