Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.12

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $1.55. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 2,333,529 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Workhorse Group Trading Down 1.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.
Insider Transactions at Workhorse Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,357,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 280,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,633,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after buying an additional 615,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Workhorse Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,070,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,292,000 after purchasing an additional 239,588 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,163,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Workhorse Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,446,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 238,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.
Further Reading
