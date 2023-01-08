Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.12

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and traded as low as $1.55. Workhorse Group shares last traded at $1.60, with a volume of 2,333,529 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WKHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Workhorse Group to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Workhorse Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.72.

Insider Transactions at Workhorse Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workhorse Group

In related news, Director Harry Demott sold 27,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $67,726.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,197.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Harry Demott sold 27,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total value of $67,726.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,197.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $47,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 186,282 shares in the company, valued at $355,798.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKHS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,357,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,724,000 after purchasing an additional 280,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,633,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after buying an additional 615,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Workhorse Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,070,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,292,000 after purchasing an additional 239,588 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,163,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Workhorse Group by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,446,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 238,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

