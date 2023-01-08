Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives $4.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.87 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 2,263.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wipro by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WIT opened at $4.66 on Friday. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Research analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

