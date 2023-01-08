Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $85.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $105.56.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $502.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.50%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In other news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth $40,703,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,586,000 after buying an additional 388,206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,237,000 after acquiring an additional 382,944 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 542,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 334,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,355,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,130,000 after acquiring an additional 239,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

