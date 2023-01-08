Wells Fargo & Company Trims JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Target Price to $3.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
JOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. JOANN has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.08.
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
