Wells Fargo & Company Trims JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Target Price to $3.00

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.

JOANN Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. JOANN has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

JOANN Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOAN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in JOANN by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 31,436 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

