Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $150.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $191.25.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.18 and a 200 day moving average of $171.61. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $138.52 and a 12 month high of $244.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.