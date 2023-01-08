Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.5% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $194.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $195.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.