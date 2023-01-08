Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $80,481,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1,131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 718,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,515,000 after buying an additional 659,723 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,527,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 851.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 134,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,731,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFNM stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $50.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $47.72.

