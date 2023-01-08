Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.