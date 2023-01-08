Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (WAYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WAYN opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a market cap of $58.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Wayne Savings Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter. Wayne Savings Bancshares had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 17.91%.

Wayne Savings Bancshares Company Profile

Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

