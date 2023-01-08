Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Sells 880 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,492.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 201,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after acquiring an additional 188,518 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 68,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $115.86.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

