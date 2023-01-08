Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,943,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,742,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 616.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 134,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 115,537 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,426,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,616,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 42,622 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $25.37.

