Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 281,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,498 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.4% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 30,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 409,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.99 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.53.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

